2020 GE: Balapitiya polling division results

The 2020 General Election results of the Balapitiya polling division in the Galle District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is leading with 25,850 (73.05%) while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 6,105 (17.25%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third with 1,235 votes (3.49%) while the United National Party (UNP) is fourth with 1,224 votes (3.46%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) is in fifth place with 378 (1.07%).