Results of Ambalangoda polling division

August 6, 2020   02:56 pm

The 2020 General Election results for the Ambalangoda polling division of the Galle District has been released with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claiming top spot.

SLPP has polled 39,142 votes (74.73%) to come in first while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 8,202 votes (15.66%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in third place with 2,321 votes (4.43%) while the United National Party (UNP) has managed to obtain 1,242 votes (2.37%). 

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) is in fifth place with 519 votes (0.99%).

