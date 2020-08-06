SLPP wins Habaraduwa polling division
August 6, 2020 03:52 pm
The results of General Election 2020 for Habaraduwa polling division in the Galle District has been released a short while ago.
With 42,497 votes (75.91%) Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the polling division.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 8,628 votes (15.41%) while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 2,349 votes (4.20%).
The United National Party (UNP) has been able obtain only 1,332 votes (2.38%) from the division.