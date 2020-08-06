SLPP wins Ratgama polling division

August 6, 2020   04:02 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the highest number of votes in the Ratgama polling division of the Galle District.

The SLPP has polled 38,904 votes, which is 74.14% of the total votes, while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 8,596 votes (16.38%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has received 1,993 votes (3.80%) and the United National Party (UNP) has got 1,644 votes (3.13%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) is fifth with 469 votes (0.89%).

