The results for the Deniyaya polling division in the Matara District of the 2020 General Election have been released.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won with 51,681 votes (72.66%) while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second with 11,619 votes (16.34%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 4,332 (6.09%) votes.

Meanwhile, United National Party (UNP) has come in at the fourth place with 1,783 (2.51%) votes.