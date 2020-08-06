Hakmana polling division results released

August 6, 2020   04:07 pm

Results of Hakmana polling division in Matara electoral district have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is in the lead with 52,245 (78.04%).

In the meantime, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has placed the second with 8,701 votes (13%).

With 3,777 votes (5.64%), the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in the third place, while the United National Party (UNP) followed with 936 votes (1.40%).

