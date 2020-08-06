SLPP leads Akmeemana polling division

August 6, 2020   04:14 pm

Results of the General Election 2020 for the Akmeemana polling division in the Galle District have been released.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come in first in the division 46,093 votes (69.47%).

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second with 12,266 votes (18.49%) while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 4,550 votes (2.75).

The United National Party (UNP) has managed to obtain 1,824 (2.75%) votes.

Meanwhile, Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has come in the fifth place of the division with 903 votes (1.36%).

