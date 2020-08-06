2020 GE: Karandeniya polling division results

August 6, 2020   04:16 pm

The results of the Karandeniya polling division in the Galle District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has claimed the first spot with 39,857 votes (76.61%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 7,511 votes (14.44%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in third with 1,881 (3.62%) and the United National Party (UNP) has obtained 1,220 votes (2.36%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has received 805 votes (1.55%).

