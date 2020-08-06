GE 2020: SLPP wins Bentara-Elpitiya polling division
August 6, 2020 04:17 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Bentara-Elpitiya polling division of Galle electoral district.
Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is in the first 45,117 votes (73.24%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 10,464 votes (16.99%).
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 2,753 votes (4.47%) while the United National Party (UNP), with 1,353 votes (2.20%) came in the fourth place.