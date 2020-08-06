SLPP leads Matara polling division

SLPP leads Matara polling division

August 6, 2020   04:23 pm

-

The 2020 General Election results for the Matara polling division of the Matara District has been released with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claiming top spot.

Accordingly, SLPP has obtained 43,260 votes (68.18%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second place with 10,410 votes (16.41%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 7,730 (12.18%), coming in at the third place of the polling division.

United National Party (UNP) has come in fourth place with 1,125 (1.77%) votes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories