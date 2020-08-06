SLPP leads Matara polling division

-

The 2020 General Election results for the Matara polling division of the Matara District has been released with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claiming top spot.

Accordingly, SLPP has obtained 43,260 votes (68.18%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second place with 10,410 votes (16.41%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 7,730 (12.18%), coming in at the third place of the polling division.

United National Party (UNP) has come in fourth place with 1,125 (1.77%) votes.