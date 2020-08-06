Kamburupitiya polling division results

August 6, 2020   04:29 pm

The results of the Kamburupitiya polling division of the Matara District has been released, a short while ago.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has polled 45,783 votes (78.17%) to claim first place while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 7,512 votes (12.83%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 3,749 votes (6.40%) and the United National Party (UNP) is fourth with 614 votes (1.05%).

Independent Group 07 has obtained 267 votes (0.46%).

