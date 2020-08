-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come on top at the Baddegama polling division in Galle District with over 70% of votes.

Accordingly, SLPP has obtained 47,262 votes (70.99%) for the division.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 13,257 (19.90%) while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 2,842 votes (4.27%).

United National Party (UNP) has garnered only 1,574 votes (2.36%).