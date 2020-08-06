Weligama polling division results released
The Election Commission has issued the results of Weligama polling division of Matara electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won this polling division with 47,663 votes (70.99%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured 12,359 votes (18.41%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 4,668 votes (6.95%) while the United National Party (UNP), with 1,263 (1.88%) came in the fourth place.