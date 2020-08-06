Weligama polling division results released - The Election Commission has issued the results of Weligama polling division of Matara electoral district. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won this polling division with 47,663 votes (70.99%). Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured 12,359 votes (18.41%), placing the second. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 4,668 votes (6.95%) while the United National Party (UNP), with 1,263 (1.88%) came in the fourth place.

