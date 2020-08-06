Recoveries from COVID-19 rise to 2,541

-

Four more COVID-19 patients have made complete recoveries today (06), Ministry of Health says.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 01 patient at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 02 at Colombo East Base Hospital and another one at Minuwangoda Base Hospital were discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recoveries confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,541.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,839.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 287 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.