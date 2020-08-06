ITAK wins Mullaitivu polling division

August 6, 2020   05:22 pm

The 2020 General Election’s results for the Mullaitivu polling division of the Vanni District have been released. 

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has obtained the highest number of votes with 22, 492 (44.16%).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second with 8,307 votes (16.31%) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is third with 6,087 (11.95%).

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has polled 3,694 votes (7.25%) and the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) is fifth with 2,472 (4.85%).

Thamizh Makkal Thesiya Kootani (TMTK) has received 2,155 votes (4.23%) and the Social Democratic Party of Tamils (SDPT) is seventh with 1,690 votes (3.32%).

