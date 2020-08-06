SLPP wins postal vote of Monaragala District

-

Results of postal voting in Monaragala District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leads the postal votes of the district with 15,440 (72.27%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 3,849 votes (18.02%) to come in second place while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 1,487 (6.96%).

The United National Party (UNP) has come in the fourth place with 448 (2.10%) votes.

Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has obtained 28 postal votes (0.13%) from the division.