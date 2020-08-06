SLPP wins Monaragala polling division

August 6, 2020   05:43 pm

The results of General Election 2020 for Monaragala polling division in the Monaragala District have been released by the Elections Commission.
 
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the division with 58,205 (73.04%) votes while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 16,753 (21.02%) votes to come in second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in third with 2,783 (3.49%) votes and United National Party (UNP) has gained 867 votes (1.09%).

