Vanni District postal vote results

Vanni District postal vote results

August 6, 2020   05:54 pm

-

The results of the postal voting in the Vanni District have been released by the Election Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has won the district’s postal vote with 4,308 (36.06%) while Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come in second with 2,711 (23.19%) votes.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 1,811 postal votes (15.16%) from the area to come in third place.

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) came in fourth with 736 votes (6.16%) while Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) gained 602 votes (5.04%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories