Vanni District postal vote results

The results of the postal voting in the Vanni District have been released by the Election Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has won the district’s postal vote with 4,308 (36.06%) while Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come in second with 2,711 (23.19%) votes.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 1,811 postal votes (15.16%) from the area to come in third place.

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) came in fourth with 736 votes (6.16%) while Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) gained 602 votes (5.04%).