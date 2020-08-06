GE 2020: Seruvila polling division results

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of Seruvila polling division of Trincomalee electoral district.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 34,035 votes (61.21%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 13,117 votes (23.59%), placing the second.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) is in the third with 4,723votes (8.49%) while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in the fourth place with 992 (1.78%).

The United National Party (UNP) managed to secure only 581 votes (1.04%)