Results of Badulla polling division released

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the most number of votes in the Badulla polling division of the Badulla District.

SLPP wins the polling division with 24,942 votes (62.97%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) received 19,454 votes (26.39%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 1,956 votes (4.94%) and the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 612 votes (1.55%).

The United National Party (UNP) is in fifth place with 555 votes (1.48%).