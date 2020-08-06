2020 GE: Results of Rambukkana polling division

-

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the highest number of votes in the Rambukkana polling division of the Kegalle District.

The Rajapaksa-led party has garnered a total of 31,088 votes (68.72%) from the division.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second with 10,008 (22.12%) votes while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came third with 1,716 (3.79%) votes.

The United National Party (UNP) has gained 1,214 (2.68%) votes.

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 818 (1.81%) votes in the Rambukkana polling division.