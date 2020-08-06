SLPP secures smooth victory in Matara district with 6 seats

SLPP secures smooth victory in Matara district with 6 seats

August 6, 2020   06:28 pm

-

The final results of Matara electoral districts were released a short while ago, with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the lead.

Thereby, the SLPP has received 352,217 votes with a percentage of 73.63%.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 72,740 votes (15.21%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 37,136 votes (7.76%) while the United National Party (UNP) managed obtained only 7,631 votes (1.60%).

SLPP has won 6 seats in the Matara electoral district while the SJB managed to secure 01. However, the UNP failed to secure any.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories