SLPP secures smooth victory in Matara district with 6 seats

The final results of Matara electoral districts were released a short while ago, with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the lead.

Thereby, the SLPP has received 352,217 votes with a percentage of 73.63%.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 72,740 votes (15.21%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 37,136 votes (7.76%) while the United National Party (UNP) managed obtained only 7,631 votes (1.60%).

SLPP has won 6 seats in the Matara electoral district while the SJB managed to secure 01. However, the UNP failed to secure any.