2020 GE: Eheliyagoda polling division results

The Elections Commission has released the first results of the Ratnapura District with the Eheliyagoda polling division.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leads the division with 49,533 (70.55%) votes while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second place with 15,471 (22.04%) votes.

United National Party (UNP) has come in at the third place of the division with 1,948 votes (2.77%).

Meanwhile, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 1,700 (2.42%).