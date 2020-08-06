2020 GE: Eheliyagoda polling division results

August 6, 2020   06:30 pm

The Elections Commission has released the first results of the Ratnapura District with the Eheliyagoda polling division.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leads the division with 49,533 (70.55%) votes while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second place with 15,471 (22.04%) votes.

United National Party (UNP) has come in at the third place of the division with 1,948 votes (2.77%).

Meanwhile, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 1,700 (2.42%).

