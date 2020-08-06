SJB wins Mutur polling division

-

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has won the Mutur polling division of the Trincomalee District at the 2020 General Election.

The SJB has obtained 51,330 votes (67.16%) while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second with 11,085 votes (14.50%).

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) is in third place with 9,502 votes (12.43%) and the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) is fourth with 1,073 votes (1.40%).

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) is in fifth place with 875 votes (1.14%).