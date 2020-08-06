ITAK leads Kankesanturai polling division

-

The 2020 General Election results for the Kankesanturai polling division of the Jaffna District have been released by the Elections Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has come on top in the division with 6,849 votes (25.15%) while Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) came in second with 5,560 votes (20.42%).

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has obtained 4,645 votes (17.06%) and Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) came in fourth with 4,185 (15.37%) votes.

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) has garnered 2,114 votes from the division.