ITAK leads Kankesanturai polling division

ITAK leads Kankesanturai polling division

August 6, 2020   06:38 pm

-

The 2020 General Election results for the Kankesanturai polling division of the Jaffna District have been released by the Elections Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has come on top in the division with 6,849 votes (25.15%) while Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) came in second with 5,560 votes (20.42%).

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has obtained 4,645 votes (17.06%) and Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) came in fourth with 4,185 (15.37%) votes.

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) has garnered 2,114 votes from the division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories