ITAK wins Kopay polling division

-

The Election Commission has released the results of the Kopay polling division in Jaffna.

The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) secured this polling division with 9,365 votes with a percentage of 26.62%.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) followed with 7,188 votes (20.43%), placing the second.

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) is in the third with 5,672 votes (16.12%) while the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) managed to obtain 4,353 votes (12.37%).