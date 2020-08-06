ITAK wins Kopay polling division

ITAK wins Kopay polling division

August 6, 2020   06:47 pm

-

The Election Commission has released the results of the Kopay polling division in Jaffna.

The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) secured this polling division with 9,365 votes with a percentage of 26.62%.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) followed with 7,188 votes (20.43%), placing the second.

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) is in the third with 5,672 votes (16.12%) while the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) managed to obtain 4,353 votes (12.37%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories