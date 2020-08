-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come out at the top in the General Election 2020 results of Bandarawela polling in Badulla District.

SLPP has obtained 38,673 votes (61.96%) in total while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has fallen to second place with only 17,795 votes (28.51%).



Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in third with 2,863 (4.59%) and United National Party (UNP) came in fourth with 1,182 (1.89%) votes.