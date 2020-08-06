ITAK wins Point Pedro

-

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has polled the highest number of votes in the Point Pedro polling division in the Jaffna District.

ITAK has secured 5,803 votes (24.58%) while the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is second with 4,700 (19.91%).

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has gained 4,158 votes (17.61%) and the Thamizh Makkal Thesiya Kootani (TMTK) secured 3,382 votes (14.33%).

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) polled 2,986 votes (12.65%) to come in fifth.