ITAK wins Point Pedro

ITAK wins Point Pedro

August 6, 2020   06:52 pm

-

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has polled the highest number of votes in the Point Pedro polling division in the Jaffna District. 

ITAK has secured 5,803 votes (24.58%) while the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is second with 4,700 (19.91%).

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has gained 4,158 votes (17.61%) and the Thamizh Makkal Thesiya Kootani (TMTK) secured 3,382 votes (14.33%).

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) polled 2,986 votes (12.65%) to come in fifth.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories