Medawachchiya polling division secured by SLPP
August 6, 2020 06:56 pm
The Election Commission has released the results of Medawachchiya polling division in Anuradhapura.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured this polling division with 40,800 votes with a percentage of 67.83%.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 15,011 votes (24.96%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 2,529 votes (4.20%) while the United National Party (UNP) managed to obtain 617 votes (1.03%).