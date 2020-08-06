GE 2020 results of Anuradhapura-East polling division
August 6, 2020 07:08 pm
The Election Commission has released the results of Anuradhapura-East polling division in Anuradhapura.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured this polling division with 47,465 votes with a percentage of 69.16%.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 13,401 votes (19.53%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 5,139 votes (7.49%) while the United National Party (UNP) managed to obtain 1,305 votes (1.90%).