SLPP secures victory in Galle District

August 6, 2020   07:09 pm

The final cumulative results of the Galle District have been released by the Elections Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured a comprehensive victory in the district with 430,334 votes (70.5%) and managed to win 07 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 115,456 votes (18.93%) and only secures 02 seats from the district. 

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third with 29,963 votes (4.91%) and the United National Party (UNP) is in fourth place with 18,968 votes (3.11%).

However, both parties failed to secure any seats in the district.

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has polled 6,419 votes (1.05%) and the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) 1,790 votes (0.29%).

