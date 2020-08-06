GE 2020: Anuradhapura postal vote results

August 6, 2020   07:12 pm

The results of the postal voting in the Anuradhapura District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leads the postal votes of the district with 36,226 (70.17%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 9,184 votes (17.79%) to come in second place while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained 3,768 (7.30%).

The United National Party (UNP) has come in the fourth place with 1,636 (3.17%) votes.

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 161 postal votes (0.31%) from the division.

