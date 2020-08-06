SLPP bags Haputale polling division win - The Election Commission has released the results of Haputale polling division in Badulla electoral district. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured this polling division with 27,367 votes with a percentage of 57%. Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 17,027 votes (35.46%), placing the second. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 1,235 votes (2.57%) while the United National Party (UNP) managed to obtain 724 votes (1.51%).

