SLPP bags Haputale polling division win
August 6, 2020 07:21 pm
The Election Commission has released the results of Haputale polling division in Badulla electoral district.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured this polling division with 27,367 votes with a percentage of 57%.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 17,027 votes (35.46%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 1,235 votes (2.57%) while the United National Party (UNP) managed to obtain 724 votes (1.51%).