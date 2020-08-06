2020 GE: Results of Beliatta polling division

August 6, 2020   07:21 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the highest number of votes in the Beliatta polling division of the Hambantota District.

The Rajapaksa-led party has garnered a total of 43,821 votes (76.08%) from the division.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has come in second with 7,012 (12.17%) votes while Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came third with 4,913 (8.53%) votes.

The United National Party (UNP) has gained 922 (1.60%) votes.

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 288 (0.50%) votes in the Beliatta polling division.

