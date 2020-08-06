Panadura polling division results

August 6, 2020   07:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured victory in the Panadura polling division of the Kalutara District.

The SLPP has received 52,533 votes (61.18%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 21,416 votes (24.94%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has polled 5,344 votes (6.22%) to take third place while Kalutara – Independent Group 5 is fourth with 2,780 (3.24%).

The United National Party (UNP) is fifth with 1,967 votes (2.29%) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is sixth with 944 votes (1.10%).

