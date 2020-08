-

The 2020 General Election’s postal vote results of the Colombo District have been released.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the highest number of postal votes in the district with 23,784 votes (70.83%).

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 5,512 votes (16.42%) and the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third with 2,801 votes (8.34%).

The United National Party (UNP) with 1,062 votes (3.16%) is in fourth place.