Uduppidy division in Jaffna secured by SLFP

August 6, 2020   07:37 pm

The Election Commission has released the results of Uduppidy polling division in Jaffna electoral district.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) secured this polling division with 6,214 with a percentage of 27.09%.

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) followed with 4,457 votes (19.43%), placing the second.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) is in the third with 3,868 votes (16.87%) while the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) managed to obtain 3,292 votes (14.35%).

The Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) won the 5th and 6th places with 1,572 votes (6.85%) and 1,315 votes (5.73%), respectively.

