SLPP secures Polonnaruwa District postal votes

August 6, 2020   07:40 pm

Results of postal vote in Polonnaruwa District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has led the postal votes of District with 13,627 (76.72%).

In the meantime, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)  is in the second with 2,518 votes (14.18%).

With 823 votes (4.63%), Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in the third place, while the United National Party (UNP) followed with 42 votes (0.24%).

