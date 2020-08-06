2020 GE: Kalutara polling division results

-

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the Kalutara polling division of the Kalutara District.

SLPP obtained 52,344 votes (61.48%) to claim the top spot while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 18,582 votes (21.82%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) received 5,111 votes (6.09%) to claim third place in the polling division while the Kalutara – Independent Group 01 is fourth with 3,614 votes (4.24%).

The United National Party (UNP) has secured just 2,251 votes (2.64%) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has received 1,915 votes (2.25%).