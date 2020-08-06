Badulla postal vote results released

-

Results of the postal vote in Badulla District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is has secured the lead with 28,228 (71.05%).

In the meantime, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has placed the second with 6,611 votes (16.64%).

With 3,021 votes (7.60%), the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in the third place, while the United National Party (UNP) followed with 1,092 votes (2.75%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has come in fifth with 352 (0.89%) at the Badulla postal vote.