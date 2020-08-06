Badulla postal vote results released
Results of the postal vote in Badulla District have been released by the Election Commission.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is has secured the lead with 28,228 (71.05%).
In the meantime, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has placed the second with 6,611 votes (16.64%).
With 3,021 votes (7.60%), the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in the third place, while the United National Party (UNP) followed with 1,092 votes (2.75%).
Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has come in fifth with 352 (0.89%) at the Badulla postal vote.