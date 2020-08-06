2020 GE: Ratnapura postal vote results

2020 GE: Ratnapura postal vote results

August 6, 2020   08:11 pm

-

The results of postal vote for the Ratnapura District have been released by the Elections Commission.
 
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the division with 21,921 (74.39%) votes while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 4,515 (15.32%) votes to come in second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in third with 1,792 (6.08%) votes and United National Party (UNP) has gained 754 votes (2.56%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 174 (0.59%) at the postal votes in the district.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories