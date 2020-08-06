2020 GE: Ratnapura postal vote results

-

The results of postal vote for the Ratnapura District have been released by the Elections Commission.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the division with 21,921 (74.39%) votes while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 4,515 (15.32%) votes to come in second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has come in third with 1,792 (6.08%) votes and United National Party (UNP) has gained 754 votes (2.56%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 174 (0.59%) at the postal votes in the district.