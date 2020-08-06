Matugama polling division results
August 6, 2020 08:29 pm
The Election Commission has issued the postal voting results of Nuwara Eliya electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 49,991 votes (63.68%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has received 19,005 votes (24.21%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 3,328 votes (4.24%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 2,873 votes (3.66%).
Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) ranked fifth, after receiving 1,671 votes (2.13%).