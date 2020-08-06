SLPP wins Tangalle with massive margin

August 6, 2020   08:30 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the Tangalle polling division in Hambantota District with a massive margin.

The Rajapaksa-led party has won 71,997 votes marking a percentage of 77.80% while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained second place with only 9,583 votes (10.36%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has garnered 8,766 votes (9.47%) from the division.

Coming in the fourth place United National Party (UNP) has gained 953 (1.03%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has secured 451 (0.49%) at the vote. 

