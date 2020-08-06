Modi congratulates Mahinda on clear mandate at polls

-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the clear mandate at the country’s parliamentary polls.

Posting a message on Twitter Rajapaksa thanked the Indian Premier for his congratulatory call this evening (06).

Rajapaksa said that he looks forward to working closely with Modi to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa further said that Sri Lanka and India are both friends and relations.

PM Rajapaksa’s tweet read:

“Thank you PM @narendramodi for your congratulatory phone call. With the strong support of the people of #SriLanka, I look forward to working with you closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries. Sri Lanka & India are friends & relations.”

In response to the tweet by PM Rajapaksa, India Premier has replied on twitter that India and Sri Lanka will work together to further advance all areas of bilateral cooperation and to take two countries’ special ties to newer heights.

His tweet read:

“Thank you, Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa! It was a pleasure to speak to you. Once again, many congratulations. We will work together to further advance all areas of bilateral cooperation and to take our special ties to ever newer heights.”