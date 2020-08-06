Maskeliya polling division win bagged by SLPP

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of Maskeliya polling division in Nuwara Eliya electoral district.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with a margin of 122,028 votes (51.87%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 78,222 votes (33.25%), placing the second.

Nuwara Eliya Independent Group 01 (IND01_D06) is in the third with 14,787 votes (6.29%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 6,356 votes (3.66%).

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) ranked fifth, after receiving 1,671 votes (2.13%).