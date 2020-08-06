SLPP wins Hambantota postal voting with huge margin

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Hambantota electoral district.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with a margin of 14,212 votes (74.90%).

Meanwhile, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) followed with 2,359 votes (12.43%), placing the second.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is in the third with 1,877 votes (9.89%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 350 votes (1.84%).