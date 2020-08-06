Polonnaruwa polling division results out
The results of the Polonnaruwa division in the Polonnaruwa District have been released.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has claimed victory in the polling division with 79,724 votes (72.65%).
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 22,989 votes (28.95%) and the United National Party (UNP) has come third with 2,826 votes (2.58%).
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in fourth place with 2,416 votes (2.28%).
Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 396 votes (0.36%).