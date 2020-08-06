Polonnaruwa polling division results out

August 6, 2020   09:09 pm

The results of the Polonnaruwa division in the Polonnaruwa District have been released.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has claimed victory in the polling division with 79,724 votes (72.65%).

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 22,989 votes (28.95%) and the United National Party (UNP) has come third with 2,826 votes (2.58%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in fourth place with 2,416 votes (2.28%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 396 votes (0.36%).

