Postal voting results of Jaffna district - The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Jaffna electroal district. Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has secured the win with a margin of 7,200 votes (30.71%). Meanwhile, Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) followed with 4,347 votes (18.54%), placing the second. Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) is in the third with 3,291 votes (14.04%) while the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) came in the fourth place with 3,223 votes (13.75%).

