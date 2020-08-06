Postal voting results of Jaffna district
August 6, 2020 09:17 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Jaffna electroal district.
Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has secured the win with a margin of 7,200 votes (30.71%).
Meanwhile, Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) followed with 4,347 votes (18.54%), placing the second.
Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) is in the third with 3,291 votes (14.04%) while the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) came in the fourth place with 3,223 votes (13.75%).