Kalutara District postal votes results

August 6, 2020   09:33 pm

The postal vote results of the Kalutara District have been released, with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) obtaining the highest number of postal votes.

SLPP has polled 23,686 votes (67.81%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has received 6,396 votes (18.31%) to take second place.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third with 2,589 votes (7.41%) while the United National Party (UNP) is in fourth place with 1,183 votes (3.39%). 

