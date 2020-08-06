SJB wins Borella polling division

-

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has claimed victory in the Borella polling division of the Colombo District, according to the results of the 2020 General Election.

The SJB received 20,450 votes (48.31%) to win the polling division while Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second after obtaining 17, 689 votes (41.76%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third and the United National Party (UNP) is fourth with 1,931 votes (4.56%) and 1,590 votes (3.54%) respectively.